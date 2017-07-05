Fireworks in trash can spark fire at Scarborough home

A fire that damaged a home in Scarborough started with fireworks, according to fire officials.

It happened on Lillian Way. Crews arrived around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Scarborough Fire Chief Michael Thurlow said the homeowner picked up the used fireworks after a show in the neighborhood Tuesday night and threw them in the trash beside the house.

The fireworks remnants were still warm and caught the trash, and then the house on fire.

“The homeowner ended up putting those in a garbage bag beside some trash cans right next to the house, and obviously there were some warm products of combustion left and ended up starting a fire on the outside of the house and went up into the soffit and eventually the attic and got the attic on fire,” Chief Thurlow said. “Our message: Be real careful with consumer fireworks, not only the safety of igniting them but also picking them up afterwards. They are all encased in cardboard and a lot of that still stays warm for a period of time.”

Info and pics from @ScarboroughFire on the house fire on Lillian Way this morning ⬇️ @wgme pic.twitter.com/4EMervwAoX — Katie Sampson (@KatieWGME) July 5, 2017

Chief Thurlow said the recommendation from fireworks manufacturers is to soak the cardboard in water after to ensure it is completely out.

Those inside the home were woken up by smoke detectors. They all made it out safely.

The home has extensive damage on the second floor and water damage on the first.