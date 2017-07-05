Construction in downtown Portland affects thousands of drivers

Drivers heading into downtown Portland may want to start taking a different route.

Construction work near Back Cove and Preble and State streets begins Wednesday and will affect more than 12,000 drivers each day.

The construction will be happening all along State Street in the coming weeks.

Starting Wednesday, drivers will have to watch out for crews setting up for the project, which will replace the sewer and storm drains along the street, with the goal of reducing the risk of flooding around the Back Cove area.

But this change of traffic pattern will be noticeable in Portland.

State Street has more than 12,000 drivers that use it every day, and with construction happening mostly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., this will be a street some commuters might want to avoid.

Especially in August when the road will be completely closed off.

According to the Department of Public Works, people who live on State Street will have to put out trash cans by 6 a.m. on pickup days, and should check with the city on how their parking will be affected.