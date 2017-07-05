New York City police officer killed in ‘unprovoked attack’

By Reuters
Posted July 05, 2017, at 6:17 a.m.
Last modified July 05, 2017, at 7:17 a.m.

A New York City police officer was killed Wednesday in the Bronx by a gunman who was then shot and killed by police as he ran from the scene, police said.

The officer, Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was shot as she sat in a police vehicle with her partner at about 12:30 a.m. local time, the New York Police Department said.

The 48-year-old officer “was shot in an unprovoked attack,” the department said.

Officers chased the assailant on foot for a block before he drew a revolver and they shot and killed him, the department said.

A bystander was also shot and was in stable condition, according to the department.

 

