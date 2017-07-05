Report: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be charged

Harvey Lembo, a wheelchair-bound Rockland resident who shot an intruder who broke into his apartment in an attempt to rob him, will not be prosecuted, according to a weekly newspaper report.

Lembo, 69, shot Christopher Wildhaber, 47, during the Aug. 31, 2015 attempted burglary at Park Place apartments. Lembo, who is disabled, had bought the 7 mm Russian-made handgun that he used to shoot Wildhaber just days before the attempted burglary. Lembo purchased the gun, he said, because his apartment had been broken into three times previously.

“The Knox County Office of the District Attorney has reviewed this matter, and we are declining prosecution. This is not a case where we could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” District Attorney Jonathan Liberman said in a July 5 statement, according to the Village Soup.

Liberman did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday afternoon.

“The evidence in this case would have raised issues of self defense and defense of premises. Mr. Lembo is disabled and uses a wheelchair,” he told the weekly newspaper. “His home had been burglarized on several occasions, and he had purchased the firearm in question in response to these burglaries. This shooting occurred when Mr. Lembo interrupted a burglary of his home. The standard of proof in criminal cases is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and I do not believe that we could meet this burden given these factors.”

At the time of the shooting, Lembo told the Bangor Daily News that he had his gun under his pillow around midnight when he heard a sound inside his apartment and saw a shadow pass into his kitchen. Lembo, with his gun, confronted Wildhaber, who was looking through Lembo’s prescription pain medications. Windhaber later disclosed that he had been too drunk to notice that he was in the wrong apartment.

“I told him to sit down while I called police or I would blow his brains out,” Lembo told the BDN.

The intruder complied and sat on a coffee table while Lembo called 911.

But while Lembo was on the phone with the public safety dispatcher, the intruder jumped up and Lembo fired one shot. The intruder, leaving a pool of blood, fled out a back door, Lembo said.

Last July, Windhaber was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but four suspended for attempting to steal drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.

