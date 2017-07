Roads near Home Depot at the Topsham Fair Mall remained closed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as police investigated a suspicious package.

The package was reported at 8:23 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Topsham police and fire were at the scene, along with Maine State Police, Sagadahoc County dispatch confirmed.

No further information was immediately available.

