Report: July 4 police chase ends in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — State police brought an end to a lengthy car chase in Bangor on July 4, according to WABI.

Police said the chase began in Fairfield after troopers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from New Hampshire. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, refused to stop for police, who pursued him north on Interstate 95 into Bangor.

Police closed several off ramps to prevent the vehicle from leaving the interstate, but the driver managed to get off on the Broadway exit, where a state police cruiser managed to strike the rear of the fleeing vehicle, stopping the pursuit.

The man was evaluated at a local hospital before being taken to Penobscot County Jail.