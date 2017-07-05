Holden man wanted by police now behind bars

A 41-year-old Holden man who was wanted by Holden police and the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested Monday afternoon after a Bangor police officer spotted him at an Airport Mall tobacco store.

Michael Weston was wanted on two active warrants when he was arrested without incident about 2 p.m. at the Maine Smoke Shop, Holden police Lt. Eduardo Benjamin said Tuesday.

Weston is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, which Benjamin said was a knife, criminal mischief and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

He is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail, Benjamin said.

According to Benjamin, Weston was involved in a domestic violence assault in Holden and was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service because he was on probation for a drug charge and cut off an ankle monitor about two months ago.