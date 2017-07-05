Holden man wanted by police now behind bars

Michael Weston, 49, of Holden was arrested by Bangor police on Monday on two active warrants.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 05, 2017, at 6:31 a.m.
Last modified July 05, 2017, at 7:34 a.m.

A 41-year-old Holden man who was wanted by Holden police and the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested Monday afternoon after a Bangor police officer spotted him at an Airport Mall tobacco store.

Michael Weston was wanted on two active warrants when he was arrested without incident about 2 p.m. at the Maine Smoke Shop, Holden police Lt. Eduardo Benjamin said Tuesday.

Weston is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, which Benjamin said was a knife, criminal mischief and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

He is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail, Benjamin said.

According to Benjamin, Weston was involved in a domestic violence assault in Holden and was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service because he was on probation for a drug charge and cut off an ankle monitor about two months ago.

 

