Portland Regional Chamber picks CEO

PORTLAND, Maine — Quincy Hentzel has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Hentzel took up running the chamber as interim CEO in February after Chris Hall resigned from the position. She was brought on in a permanent capacity “after an exhaustive search process” according to a statement from Jim Erwin, the chair of the Chamber’s board of directors.

“In her time as Interim CEO, Quincy has already brought fresh ideas and initiatives to the Chamber which align very well with our long-term strategic goals,” Erwin said. “She envisions a more inclusive Chamber, and has already launched new initiatives and programming focused on immigrant-owned businesses, women’s issues, and small businesses.”

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce serves several affiliated community chambers of commerce for Portland and the neighboring communities of Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.

Before becoming interim CEO, Hentzel was the volunteer president of the Portland Community Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked as a lobbyist to the state government in Augusta for the Maine Credit Union League, according to her LinkedIn page.