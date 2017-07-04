‘She knows when I get hit’: Tom Brady addresses his wife’s concussion remarks

Six weeks after Gisele Bundchen told “CBS This Morning” that her husband, five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, had a concussion last season that wasn’t listed on the Patriots’ injury report, Brady finally addressed the issue. Sort of. Like his coach, Bill Belichick, Brady gave an ambiguous answer to a question about the issue that neither confirmed nor denied Bundchen’s claim.

“[Gisele] sees the hits, she was vocal about that, most recently on CBS about the concussions, how much do you talk to her about those hits that you take?” ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked Brady during an “E:60″ interview that aired Sunday morning.

“She’s there every day,” Brady said, via CBS Sports. “I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

In May, Bundchen told CBS that Brady “has concussions pretty much,” including one last season. The league issued a statement after Bundchen’s remarks, saying, “There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion.”

Don Yee, Brady’s agent, said his client did not have a concussion diagnosed during the 2016 season.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Brady declined to speak with reporters during the Patriots’ offseason workouts and Belichick dodged the question when asked in June about his quarterback’s alleged unreported concussion last year.

“We file injury reports every week,” Belichick said. “So I’m not sure when the next one’s due, probably sometime in September, but we’ll have one for you then.”