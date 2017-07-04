Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 04, 2017, at 2:13 p.m.
Last modified July 04, 2017, at 2:44 p.m.

A Kennebunkport man was arrested early Monday morning after he was clocked traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Biddeford police.

Alexander B. Warlick, 25, was charged with criminal speed and operating under the influence, Police Chief Roger Beaupre said.

A Biddeford police officer was patrolling Pool Street, near Duffy’s Way, shortly after midnight when he saw Warlick’s speeding vehicle.

Warlick reportedly was intoxicated at the time, with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, the chief said.

Warlick was arrested and released in Biddeford.

He is scheduled to appear Aug. 30 in Biddeford District Court.

 

