Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston

A Kenduskeag man died Monday afternoon when his car went off the road in Charleston.

Joshua C. Long, 29, was traveling east on Main Road in Charleston around 2:44 p.m. when his blue 2005 Mazda Sedan left the road and struck several trees, according to the Maine State Police.

Long died at the scene “due to the trauma of the crash,” the state police said.

He previously lived in Dexter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call either Maine State Police Trooper Bryan Creamer or Sgt. Alden Bustard at 973-3700.