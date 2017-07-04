Genius watermelon cubes chill drinks without diluting

The beauty of watermelon cubes is that they chill your drink without diluting it. Here they give color to a refreshing homemade limeade.
E. Jason Wambsgans | Chicago Tribune | TNS
By Leah Eskin, Chicago Tribune
Posted July 04, 2017, at 11:46 a.m.

Ice is genius. The cube is genius. The ice cube is genius times two to the third. No doubt a large number. And yet, the ice enthusiast maintains aspirations.

Like transparency. Many a cocktail engineer employs distilled water, double-boiled water, double-boiled distilled water or an enormous machine that squeezes out the air bubbles, yielding perfectly clear ice. He carves the crystal into big, bold blocks that make drinks colder — and cooler.

On the flip side, many an ice aficionada fills her trays with berries, flowers and herbs — frozen fossils that dress up chill concoctions.

Both approaches suffer from the same design flaw. Ice is crafted from water, and water tends toward watery. In a tumbler of scotch, a bit of melt is the goal. In everything else, it’s a nuisance. Which explains the current craze for redundancy: Coffee cubes for iced coffee, chai cubes for iced tea, cookies-and-milk cubes for no good reason at all.

Watermelon is one step ahead: Just cut and freeze. The cubes tumble out pretty, tasty and incapable of diluting a drink. Genius, minus the fuss.

LIMEADE

Prep: 15 minutes, plus 2 hours freezing and chilling

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes: 5 cups syrup, serves 10

4 big slabs watermelon

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

Finely grated zest of 4 limes

2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

10 fresh mint leaves

Sparkling water, optional

1. Freeze: Cut watermelon into neat 1-inch cubes. (No need to remove seeds _ they’re cute.) Set cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze firm, at least 2 hours. Pile into a zip-close bag, and store in freezer.

2. Simmer: Measure water and sugar into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Stir until sugar has dissolved and syrup turns from cloudy to clear, 3 to 4 minutes. Pull pan off heat. Stir in zest. Pour into a heat-proof jar and allow to cool to room temperature, uncovered. Transfer to refrigerator to chill, covered. When cold, stir in juice. Keep tightly covered in the refrigerator.

3. Serve: For each drink, pile frozen watermelon cubes into a tall glass. Add 1 mint leaf. Pour in equal parts water (or sparkling water) and lime syrup. Stir. Sip. Smile.

