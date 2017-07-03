Brewer-Bangor Fourth of July race to celebrate 37th running

If you’re a runner and you’re looking for a fast, fun and exciting way to start Independence Day, the Walter Hunt Memorial 3K Brewer-Bangor race may be the event for you.

Not only is this longstanding Fourth of July tradition celebrating its 37th anniversary on Tuesday morning, it provides arguably the fastest course of any race in the state of Maine — with an all-downhill first mile — and the rush of competing in front of numerous spectators along the parade route.

The race starts at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Wilson Street in Brewer at 10:45 a.m., shortly before the Brewer-Bangor July 4th parade kicks off.

The race follows the same route as the parade, down Wilson Street and across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge before turning onto Main Street, and another downhill.

The route concludes on Exchange Street, turning right onto the Kenduskeag Stream footbridge before finishing in Pickering Square.

Not surprisingly, this event has produced some fast times over the years, and Bangor’s own professional runner, Riley Masters, owns the record.

Masters completed the 1.8 miles in 8 minutes, 2 seconds in 2011, meaning no runner has ever broken eight minutes on the course.

However, should someone do so, FinishLynx will donate $1,000 to the charity of the victor’s choice, with a $100 bonus added for every second below the standard.

The same goes if a female breaks 9 minutes, 20 seconds. The women’s course record of 9:28 has been held by Wendy Delan since 1988.

Online registration has been closed, but participants who want to sign up can do so from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Brewer Auditorium on race morning, for a $15 fee.

A family of four can participate for $42.

With the race being a point to point race, runners are urged to plan accordingly from a parking standpoint. There will be limited parking at the starting line at the Brewer Auditorium and the Pickering Square parking garage is closed for the holiday.

However, there is free parking in and around Pickering Square.

The 2016 race winners were Adam Goode of Bangor and University of Maine runner and Hermon native Kaitlin Saulter.

Other holiday races include the LL Bean 10K in Freeport, which will start at 7:25 a.m. Registration tables open at 6 and close at 7:15.

In addition, there is also the Four on the 4th four-mile race in Bridgton, which kicks off at 8 a.m. and will celebrate its 41st running.

Runners also can head to Winthrop for the Friends on the Fourth 5K, which also starts at 8 a.m.