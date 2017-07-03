Saudi Arabia started another fight it can’t finish

The deadline that Saudi Arabia and its allies set for Qatar to submit to their “non-negotiable” demands has just passed, and Qatar has not complied. So what happens now? Does Saudi Arabia invade Qatar? It could easily do so if it wanted to: Qatar has one-tenth of Saudi Arabia’s population, an undefended land border, and tiny armed forces.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has the support of President Donald Trump (although not of the U.S. State Department) in his blockade of Qatar, and he could probably talk Trump into accepting an invasion, too. Moreover, this is the man who committed Saudi Arabian forces to the vicious civil war in Yemen on the mere — and largely unfounded — suspicion that Iran is helping the rebels militarily.

Bin Salman’s terms for ending the blockade of Qatar were so harsh that it looks like he wanted them to be rejected.

The 13 demands included completely shutting down the Qatar-based Al Jazeera media group, whose satellite-based television network is the least censored and most trusted news organization in the Arab world.

Qatar was to break all contact with the Muslim Brotherhood, a largely nonviolent and pro-democratic Islamic movement that was a leading force in the Arab Spring of 2010-11. It was to end all support for radical Islamist rebel groups in Syria, and above all for the organization that was called the Nusra Front until late last year. (It then changed its name in an attempt to hide its ties to al-Qaida.)

Finally, Qatar was to end practically all trade and diplomatic contact with Iran, even though its income comes almost entirely from the huge gas field it shares with Iran. Oh, and it must pay compensation for the nuisance it has caused, and accept regular monitoring of its compliance with these terms for the next 10 years.

The four countries operating the blockade (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt — three absolute monarchies and one military dictatorship) are really just trying to suppress democratic ideas in the region. The accusation that Qatar is “supporting terrorism” would be more convincing if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had not been doing exactly the same thing.

They all helped the Nusra Front with money, and turned a blind eye to its ties with al-Qaida because it was fighting the Shiite-dominated regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The money often came as bags of cash dropped in Turkish hotels, so some of it even found its way to Islamic State.

Now they have all stopped doing that, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are condemning Qatar for doing it. Any old excuse for the embargo would do so far as the Arab world is concerned: the 600-pound gorilla sits where he wants. But the “supporting terrorism” charge also gets the Americans (or at least one ill-informed American named Trump) on board.

Qatar will pay a price for rejecting the Saudi demands. Almost all its food is imported, and in the future, it will all have to come in by sea or by air: the land border with Saudi Arabia will be permanently shut. But Qatar is rich enough to pay that price.

In the end Saudi Arabia will almost certainly not invade. The 10,000 American troops based in Qatar give it no political protection (Washington will always put Saudi Arabia first), but the mere hundred-odd Turkish troops who are based there would help to defend the country if Qatar chose to resist.

“We don’t need permission from anyone to establish military bases among partners,” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We endorse and appreciate Qatar’s stand towards the 13 demands. It’s a very, very ugly approach to trying to interfere with our agreement.”

There’s some hypocrisy here, too, because Erdogan also used to support the Nusra Front. But Saudi Arabia will not risk even a small war with Turkey, so it will restrict itself to using its financial clout to stop other countries from trading with Qatar.

As Omar Ghobash, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia, told the Guardian newspaper last week: “One possibility would be to impose conditions on our own trading partners and say that if you want to work with us then you have got to make a commercial choice [to boycott Qatar].”

But that’s not likely to work either. Prince Mohammed bin Salman has started another fight he can’t finish.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist whose articles are published in 45 countries.