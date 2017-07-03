Maine motorists can renew licenses at AAA despite state shutdown

Despite the shutdown of state government, Maine motorists can still renew and replace their drivers licenses thanks to an arrangement between AAA and the Maine Secretary of State’s Office.

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches are closed during the shutdown.

“We’ve been doing that since 2013,” AAA spokesman Dan Goodman said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon, adding that what would expand into a statewide service began as a result of the need to serve drivers in Waterville, which did not have a full time time Bureau of Motor Vehicle office.

“It’s to help out the state and also a convenience for our members and the public,” Goodman said of the partnership.

No appointment or AAA membership are needed and when compared to the state’s BMV offices, the service is quick, Goodman said.

“On average, it takes from the time an individual walks through the door, conducts the BMV services and walks out back the door, three to five minutes,” he said. “It’s one of Maine’s best known secrets.”

And unlike the state motor vehicle offices, AAA is open on Saturdays.

Goodwin said that the AAA arrangement with the state allows for the renewal and replacement of Class C, noncommercial licenses and state ID cards only.

Mainers who need to renew or replace their commercial driver’s licenses or who need vehicle registration or title services still need to go through the usual state or municipal channels.

According to AAA’s website, Maine is one of only nine states that allow people to renew their driver’s licenses at AAA offices.

AAA has nine offices in Maine. They are located in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Brunswick, Ellsworth, Portland, South Portland and Waterville.

They are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit AAA’s website.