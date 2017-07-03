Maine man caught with 410 bags of heroin during traffic stop in Massachusetts

By CBS 13
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:36 a.m.
Last modified July 03, 2017, at 8:36 a.m.

A Maine man found with more than 400 bags of heroin faces several charges after his arrest Saturday night in Massachusetts.

Steven Pearl, 26, of Patten faces charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of a Class B drug, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, attaching plates and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Pearl was driving along Route 20 in Charlton, Massachusetts, Saturday night when a state trooper pulled him over for having license plates for another vehicle.

After a search of his car, police discovered 410 bags of heroin and one bag of crack cocaine.

Pearl is being held on $2,000 bail, and he is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Dudley District Court in Dudley, Massachusetts.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. LePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromiseLePage ally pitches new Maine budget deal that costs more than rejected compromise
  2. Marine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in DamariscottaMarine Patrol officer charged after pickup collides with tractor-trailer in Damariscotta
  3. Police: Drunken driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Portland
  4. Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago LakeWild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake
  5. Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in WaldoboroMotorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs