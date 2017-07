Holden police are searching for a 41-year-old man who was involved in a domestic violence assault and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Michael Weston of Holden is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and two outstanding state warrants, according to Portland-based NBC affiliate WCSH.

Holden police urge anyone with information about Weston to call Lt. Eduardo Benjamin at 843-5442.