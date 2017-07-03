Suspicious package outside Maine health center painted to ‘look like a bomb’

A Maine State Police Special Services truck at LincolnHealth
Alexander Violo | Lincoln County News
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted July 03, 2017, at 11:01 a.m.
Last modified July 03, 2017, at 11:34 a.m.

The suspicious package discovered outside LincolnHealth’s Miles campus in Damariscotta over the weekend was “wood painted to look like a bomb.”

Maine Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas said Monday morning that the “inert device” had “no capabilities to it” upon investigation.

Local police and fire departments received a call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a suspicious package sitting outside the hospital at 35 Miles Street.

The device was sitting on the ground not in a bag. Thomas confirmed that the “fake device was made to look like something more than it was.”

The Maine fire marshal’s office and the Damariscotta Police Department continue to investigate the situation, Thomas said.

Police have yet to identify any suspects, he said.

 

