Damariscotta’s Salt Bay Cafe to close in mid-July

Salt Bay Cafe will close in mid-July after about 30 years in downtown Damariscotta.

According to owner Peter Everett, the restaurant will close permanently as soon as July 15, but could stay open until July 17 depending on inventory. The restaurant will operate on a cash-only basis July 16 and 17 if it stays open.

The restaurant will close for the day Sunday, July 9, and will not serve breakfast during its last week of operations, Everett said.

Everett cited personal health issues, as well as financial and staffing issues, as contributing to the decision to close.

“I don’t have enough help. Right now it is too much of a financial burden to keep up with the bills,” Everett said.

“I appreciate the customer support throughout the years,” said Everett, who has owned the restaurant for 18 years.

The restaurant announced the decision to close in a Facebook post Friday, June 30. Loyal customers and former employees greeted the post with both disappointment and well wishes for the ownership and staff.