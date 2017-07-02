Suspicious package found outside Maine health center

By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News
Posted July 02, 2017, at 6:43 p.m.

The discovery of a suspicious package at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus on Sunday afternoon brought the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, Maine State Police Special Services, and several other agencies to the hospital to investigate.

According to Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts, the Damariscotta Fire Department responded to the campus after receiving a report of a suspicious package found outside the hospital.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Damariscotta Fire Department shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to Officer Erick Halpin, of the Damariscotta Police Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will release more information.

