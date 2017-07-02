Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Waldoboro

A motorcyclist was transported by LifeFlight to a regional hospital after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Route 220 and Old Augusta Road in Waldoboro Sunday morning.

A black Honda motorcycle traveling south on Route 220, also known as Washington Road, collided with a red GMC pickup truck traveling westbound on Old Augusta Road when both vehicles entered the intersection around 9:30 a.m., according to Officer Christopher Spear of the Waldoboro Police Department

Spear said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Spear said the pickup, which was hauling a small trailer, stopped at a stop sign prior to entering the intersection, but a dip in the roadway can make it difficult to see southbound traffic on Route 220 from the stop sign on Old Augusta Road.

The town, after a vote of the board of selectmen, recently placed safety mirrors at the intersection to address the issue.

The officer said there were no passengers in either vehicle. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Spear said he believed the motorcyclist was transported by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Spear said the motorcyclist was not wearing his helmet at the time of the collision.

Spear said blood tests will be conducted on both drivers, as required by the state.

The identities of the drivers and more information about the nature and extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries were not immediately available.

LifeFlight, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, Friendship Fire Department, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, the Warren Fire Department, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded to the scene.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with accident reconstruction.