Swanville man wanted in alleged domestic assault

Jason Young, 44, Swanville.
Maine State Police
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted July 02, 2017, at 12:40 p.m.
Last modified July 02, 2017, at 1:11 p.m.

Maine State Police are searching for a Swanville man who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence assault that resulted in the victim being taken to the hospital.

Jason Young, 44, is the subject of several pending charges, including aggravated assault, according to the state police. A warrant is being sought for his arrest.

The victim of the alleged assault in Swanville was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maine State Police 624-7076 and ask for Sgt. Jason Madore or Cpl. Bethany Robinson.

 

