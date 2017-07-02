Swanville man wanted in alleged domestic assault

Maine State Police are searching for a Swanville man who allegedly was involved in a domestic violence assault that resulted in the victim being taken to the hospital.

Jason Young, 44, is the subject of several pending charges, including aggravated assault, according to the state police. A warrant is being sought for his arrest.

The victim of the alleged assault in Swanville was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maine State Police 624-7076 and ask for Sgt. Jason Madore or Cpl. Bethany Robinson.