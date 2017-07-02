Bangor man headed to West Point

A month after graduating from high school, Ryan Moore is leaving his home in Bangor for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, where he will report Sunday as a cadet.

Once there, Moore will embark on a four-year college career, which will be followed by at least five years of service in the U.S. Army.

“My goal is to make it a career,” he said Saturday afternoon after doing some training for the Army’s physical fitness test, which he said involves doing pushups for two minutes and doing sit ups for two minutes followed by a two-mile run.

He said that his two main areas of interest in the Army are infantry and artillery fields.

Moore said he began thinking about applying to the prestigious military school as a junior, after participating in West Point’s Summer Leadership Experience, during which attendees live in the cadet barracks, eat in the cadet mess hall, and participate in academic, leadership, athletic and military workshops.

The one-week seminars aim to help prospective candidates with their college selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers and other aspects of life.

While there, Moore participated in virtual reality war simulation, military and physical fitness training and workshops.

“I just really liked it, the sense of camaraderie. I didn’t even mind getting up at 5 a.m. every day,” Moore said Saturday afternoon.

But getting into West Point wasn’t easy.

The school’s acceptance rate is 10 percent, with only about 1,100 applicants admitted each year, and applicants must earn nominations from members of their state’s congressional delegation or the vice president, according to the Princeton Review.

Moore attended Bangor Public schools until he was accepted at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, where he earned varsity letters in ice hockey and baseball.

Moore also was a captain and member of a Selects Hockey Academy team that won a Tier I New England Hockey Championship and advanced to USA Hockey’s National Championship in Buffalo, New York, according to a news release issued by West Point..

He was a member of Bangor All Star baseball teams from 2007 through 2013.

Located 50 miles north of New York City, West Point was founded in 1802 as the nation’s first college of engineering. It since has become a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college that specializes in producing Army officers.

All cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army upon graduation, so military and leadership education is provided along with academic instruction.

The cadet is the son of James and Mary Moore of Bangor.

“My wife, Mary, and I are extraordinarily proud of Ryan’s academic and athletic achievements at Exeter well as his willingness to serve our nation, especially at a time of continued conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq,” James Moore, an assistant U.S. attorney, said Friday in an email.

“The opportunity to learn from experienced leaders at West Point and to eventually lead soldiers within the Army will be a perfect fit for Ryan,” he said.