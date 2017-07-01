Wild weather spawns waterspout on Sebago Lake

Strong thunderstorms that blew through southern and western Maine on Saturday resulted in tornado warnings and several reported sightings of a water spout on Sebago Lake.

Several videos and photos of the wild weather were posted on social media, including pictures of a large tree that had blown down across the causeway across Moose Pond in Bridgton.

“Damage but no reported injuries,” The Bridgton Police Department posted on its Twitter account.

WGME reported that one house was severely damaged when a tree fell on it, while other fallen trees caught fire after falling on power lines.

More pics trees in house Bridgton fire fighters say people are staying inside until power crews come pic.twitter.com/yaOvulxAix — Sam Read (@SamWGME) July 1, 2017

Fire crews on scene pic.twitter.com/6cyW6K6eNI — Sam Read (@SamWGME) July 1, 2017

According to the Portland Press Herald, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a water spout had appeared on Sebago Lake.

Central Maine Power was reporting on its website Saturday evening that nearly 4,000 customers were without power, the vast majority of whom were in Cumberland and Oxford counties.

Drier weather across Maine is expected on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

While the forecast currently calls for a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms north of Baxter State Park on Monday, the weather is expected to be mostly dry and warm for Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday.

BDN reporter Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.