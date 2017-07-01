These Mainers got filthy running through mud for fun

ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Mike Comstock runs through a mud filled trail while competing in the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Mike Comstock runs through a mud filled trail while competing in the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers navigate a muddy path during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers navigate a muddy path during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers try to keep balance while traversing a slack line during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers try to keep balance while traversing a slack line during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers make their way up a steep hill during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers make their way up a steep hill during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Luke Edwards (center) puts mud on Daniel Wendell during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Luke Edwards (center) puts mud on Daniel Wendell during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer make her way down a slide during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer make her way down a slide during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers help each other over an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers help each other over an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers help each other over an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers help each other over an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Muddy shoes of a racer navigate an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Muddy shoes of a racer navigate an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer emerges from a muddy trench during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer emerges from a muddy trench during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers pull logs up a hill during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers pull logs up a hill during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers work together to navigate an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers work together to navigate an obstacle during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers navigate a muddy trench during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - Racers navigate a muddy trench during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer looks over her medal during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
Ashley L. Conti
ORRINGTON, Maine -- 07/01/2017 - A racer looks over her medal during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington Saturday. More than 700 racers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles. Ashley L. Conti | BDN
By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
Posted July 01, 2017, at 7:59 p.m.
Last modified July 01, 2017, at 8:27 p.m.

More than 700 racers got muddy Saturday during the inaugural Wicked Muddy Mainer obstacle course race at the Thornton Family Campground in Orrington. Adventure lovers made their way through four miles filled with mud, hills, water, and 14 obstacles.

To browse and purchase these photos on SmugMug, click here.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. LePage says he won’t sign latest budget proposal and will allow a shutdownLePage says he won’t sign latest budget proposal and will allow a shutdown
  2. Missing Connecticut woman found in northern MaineMissing Connecticut woman found in northern Maine
  3. ‘It is really not normal’: Collins, others condemn Trump for vulgar tweet about TV host‘It is really not normal’: Collins, others condemn Trump for vulgar tweet about TV host
  4. History or junk? Plan to remove old pilings roils Maine beach communityHistory or junk? Plan to remove old pilings roils Maine beach community
  5. Bangor men involved in Brewer hit-and-run face drug chargesBangor men involved in Brewer hit-and-run face drug charges

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles