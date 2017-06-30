‘Irish’ Micky Ward special guest for Skowhegan boxing show

Former world lightweight boxing champion “Irish” Micky Ward, whose career was the subject of the 2010 Oscar-nominated movie “The Fighter,” will be the guest of honor for a July 29 pro-am boxing show to be held at the Skowhegan Recreation Center.

The 51-year-old Ward, a native of Lowell, Massachusetts, was a three-time New England Golden Gloves champion as an amateur who went on to greater fame in the professional ranks. His career was highlighted by a memorable three-fight series against Arturo Gatti that included Ring magazine’s 2002 and 2003 fights of the year.

“Having a former world champion like Micky attend this event is too good to be true,” said show promoter Brandon “The Cannon” Berry, the junior welterweight from West Forks who is recovering from shoulder surgery. “He is one of my heroes and this has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.

“I don’t think there is a better fit for the Skowhegan area. Micky is the type of guy our community can relate to. He has been through the struggle, overcome the odds, and proved to us over and over again that it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you set your mind to it anything is possible.”

Pros already slated to fight in the Skowhegan show include cruiserweight Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (16-1-1, 15 knockouts) of Pembroke, Massachusetts, and Portland Boxing Club teammates Casey “Buzzsaw” Kramlich and Jason “The Fighting Fireman” Quirk.

Kramlich, a super welterweight, is 8-0-1 with four knockouts and is scheduled to fight in the main event after scoring a six-round majority decision over Ray Oliveira during their April fight in Rhode Island and a third-round technical knockout of Bryan Goldsby at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on June 17.

“Having Casey on this promotion means a lot,” said Berry. “He is quickly rising to the top in New England boxing and has a lot to offer in the sport. He and I have known each other since I started boxing. We fought three times in the amateurs and have sparred many rounds. My history with Casey is one of the reasons I love this sport.”

Quirk (6-0 with four knockouts) will be fighting for the second time in as many months after taking a year-and-a-half off to complete his degree in paramedicine from Southern Maine Community College.

The 2014 New England Golden Gloves champion scored a second-round knockout victory over Borngod Washington in his return to the ring in Lewiston on June 17.

“It’s great to have Jason back in the gym. He stayed in shape while he was in school and came back ready to fight as we saw two weeks ago,” said Portland Boxing Club head coach Bobby Russo. “Jason is a devastating puncher who can end the fight at any time with one punch.”