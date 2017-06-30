Brewer’s Boyington returning to cage in nationally televised bout

Bruce “Pretty Boy” Boyington of Brewer will get some national television exposure on Aug. 11 when he is scheduled to fight Nate “The Snake” Andrews on the main card of CES MMA 45, a promotion of Classic Entertainment & Sports to be held at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

The lightweight (155-pound) bout will be televised live as part of the AXS-TV Fights series.

The 38-year-old Boyington (14-10) is coming off a no contest in a boxing match in Lewiston on June 17 against former New England middleweight champion Russell Lamour Jr. of Portland.

That fight was stopped by the ringside physician after both boxers were cut during an accidental head butt during the second round and the bout had not gone long enough to turn to the judges’ scorecards to determine a winner.

Boyington, who has been competing for the World Series of Fighting (now Professional Fighters League) promotion, will make his CES MMA debut against Andrews, an East Providence, Rhode Island, product who is 10-1 overall, 9-1 in CES-promoted matchups at the Twin River Casino.

“I’ve never backed down from a fight, and this is no exception,” Boyington told Fightbookmma.com. “Nate Andrews is a force on the East Coast, and getting this win is going to prove that I still am, too.”

The 33-year-old Andrews has scored all 10 of his victories by submission or TKO/knockout. He last fought on Nov. 23, 2016, when he scored a third-round submission victory over George Sheppard in the main event of CES 40.

Area fighters await Bangor show

New England Fights’ return to Bangor on Aug. 5 will feature a distinct local flavor.

Already signed up for the NEF 30 card in the grand ballroom of the Cross Insurance Center are undefeated featherweight Aaron Lacey of Brewer and Young’s MMA teammate Fred Lear.

Lacey (4-0) will take on veteran Bryan Goldsby (18-15) in a 145-pound bout. Lacey’s last appearance in the Queen City, during the “Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight” show last August, produced a three-round split decision over John Santos, the only time he has been taken the distance as a professional.

“Fighting in Bangor last year was a dream come true, but it also showed me I have a lot to work on,” said Lacey, who went on to score first-round stoppages of Corey Trial in September and Taylor Trahan in his most recent bout last November.

“I have been nonstop since then and have made giant improvements. Goldsby is a seasoned opponent who has fought at some of the highest levels the sport has to offer. This will be a big test for me and I’m looking forward to showing everyone just how dangerous I can be.”

Goldsby (18-15) is a veteran of four Bellator MMA fights but is returning to the cage for the first time in more than three years. He recently competed for NEF in a boxing match, losing to Casey Kramlich of the Portland Boxing Club on June 17 in Lewiston.

Lear, a former wrestler at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor, will face Walt Shea for the vacant NEF amateur bantamweight (135-pound) belt.

Lear is 5-2 with four victories coming via technical knockout or submission.

Shea (2-0) has won both his fights by decision since making his amateur debut with NEF last September, most recently scoring a unanimous decision over Alan Bustamante at NEF 27 in Lewiston on Feb 10. Shea trains at the Brunswick-based First Class MMA as well as The Foundry in Farmington.