Collins: Health care bill Needs significant changes to win her support

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the health care bill but together by her party’s leadership needs significant changes to get her support.

Appearing on MSNBC’s MTP Daily with Chuck Todd, the Republican senator says the initial proposal cuts Medicaid far too deeply and puts too much of a burden on rural hospitals to provide care.

“Even under the ACA [Affordable Care Act] we have 28 million Americans without coverage,” Collins said, “so I actually think our goal ought to be in the other direction.”

GOP leaders have proposed additional money for opioid treatment, but Collins said it’s still insufficient.

“That obviously is an improvement in the earlier draft but it doesn’t go nearly far enough. Now, there may be a host of other changes, but we don’t know at this point. No draft has been handed out.”

Collins said she’s waiting to see what changes to the initial draft might be put forth on Friday.

Collins has introduced legislation she says would increase the number of Americans with health care coverage.

