Collins: Health care bill Needs significant changes to win her support

Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to reporters after Senate Republicans unveiled their version of legislation that would replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2017.
JOSHUA ROBERTS | REUTERS
Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to reporters after Senate Republicans unveiled their version of legislation that would replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2017.
By Mal Leary, Maine Public
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 30, 2017, at 7:32 a.m.
Last modified June 30, 2017, at 8:33 a.m.

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the health care bill but together by her party’s leadership needs significant changes to get her support.

Appearing on MSNBC’s MTP Daily with Chuck Todd, the Republican senator says the initial proposal cuts Medicaid far too deeply and puts too much of a burden on rural hospitals to provide care.

“Even under the ACA [Affordable Care Act] we have 28 million Americans without coverage,” Collins said, “so I actually think our goal ought to be in the other direction.”

GOP leaders have proposed additional money for opioid treatment, but Collins said it’s still insufficient.

“That obviously is an improvement in the earlier draft but it doesn’t go nearly far enough. Now, there may be a host of other changes, but we don’t know at this point. No draft has been handed out.”

Collins said she’s waiting to see what changes to the initial draft might be put forth on Friday.

Collins has introduced legislation she says would increase the number of Americans with health care coverage.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. LePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdownLePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdown
  2. Dog shot dead after attacking smaller dog at NH rest area
  3. Mystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sightingMystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sighting
  4. Lawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdownLawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdown
  5. In ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flightIn ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs