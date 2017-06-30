Man dies at Cumberland County jail

The Cumberland County Jail
Seth Koenig | BDN
The Cumberland County Jail
By CBS 13
Posted June 30, 2017, at 4:29 p.m.
Last modified June 30, 2017, at 5:29 p.m.

Officials are investigating after a man died at the Cumberland County Jail Thursday.

Portland Police say they brought 34-year-old Adam Davis Barnes, of Westbrook, to the jail around 6 p.m. after he was charged with failure to stop, possession of schedule W drugs, violation of bail, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger, falsifying evidence and possession of schedule Y drugs.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Barnes was placed in a holding cell shortly after he arrived.

Around 7:15 p.m., corrections officers found him unresponsive. Officers performed CPR, but Barnes died, according to deputies.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division, the Portland Police Department and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating.

 

