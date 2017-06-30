Rockland officer rescues skunk from peanut butter jar

ROCKLAND, Maine — Woodland creatures have kept a Rockland police officer busy this week, according to a department Facebook post.

Officer Addison Cox saved a skunk that got its head stuck in a discarded peanut butter jar Thursday night, after the animal was discovered wandering around an apartment complex parking lot in Rockland.

“We can’t blame the skunk; peanut butter is awesome,” the department said in the post. “If there were a jar of peanut butter big enough that we could get our head in, we probably would, too. But, we have the advantage of possessing hands to remove said jar, while Mr. Skunk does not.”

Cox removed the jar and the skunk scampered away toward the woods. Apparently appreciative of the help, the skunk didn’t spray.

A week ago, a resident called Rockland police because there was a raccoon in her yard. The caller was concerned after reports of rabid animals over the past month, notably the story of a rabid raccoon attacking a runner.

Addison didn’t seen any signs that the raccoon was rabid, and picked the animal up by the scruff of its neck and brought it to the treeline, where the critter scampered into the woods.

The department dubbed Cox “the raccoon whisperer.”

Rockland police say that if you see an animal behaving strangely, call 911, and do not attempt to touch or move the animal yourself.