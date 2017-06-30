Squirrel knocks out power in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — More than 800 Bangor residents are without electricity Friday morning thanks to a squirrel.

“Emera Maine electricians are addressing an incident at a substation this morning, making repairs after a squirrel entered the substation, knocking out power to more than 800 customers in Bangor,” Emera spokesman Bob Potts said in a news release.

The outages are affecting the “tree streets” neighborhood, as well as Hogan Road, State Street and Stillwater Avenue. Several street lights in the area are also out, so drivers are asked to use caution at intersections.

Crews expected to restore power around 10 a.m., according to the release.