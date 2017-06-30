Police arrest two men rummaging through cars on 15th Street

Bangor police arrested two local men early Friday morning after officers caught them rummaging through parked cars on Fifteenth Street, according to a police spokesman.

Jonathan Singleton, 24, and Harold Parsons, 31, both of Bangor, were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking and refusal to submit to arrest, all misdemeanors, Detective Lt. Tim Cotton, spokesman for the Bangor police said in a press release.

Parsons also was charged with violation of condition of releases.

Officers Shane Smith and Jordan were called to Fifteenth Street about 4 a.m. Friday for a report of two males breaking into parked cars, the press release said. The officers concealed themselves and approached the area on foot.

When the officers announced their presence, the suspects tried to run off, Cotton said. After a short foot pursuit, the men were caught and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

By late Friday afternoon, Singleton had been released on bail but Parsons remained jailed.

“As always, we urge residents to remain alert for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and also ask that you call the Bangor Police Department to report such incidents immediately,” Cotton said. “Remove all items of value from automobiles and please lock your doors.”

If convicted, the men face up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,000.