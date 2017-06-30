Bangor men involved in Brewer hit-and-run face drug charges

Two Bangor men are facing drug charges after Brewer police found heroin and cocaine in a car that was involved earlier this month in a hit-and-run accident, according to a Brewer official.

Justin Grover, 29, and Tylor Harriman, 29, both have been charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses, Jason Moffitt, Brewer public safety director, said Friday in a press release.

Harriman also is charged with violating a condition of release.

The pair came to the attention of Brewer police on June 17 after a hit-and-run accident was reported, the release said. The car, driven by Grover, was located in Brewer that same day. Harriman was a passenger.

As a result, both men were arrested, according to Moffitt. Grover was charged with operating after a habitual offender revocation, failure to report an accident by the quickest means and violation of condition of release. Harriman was arrested on a warrant for revocation of his probation.

The car was impounded. Investigators found a significant amount of cash, an estimated 28 grams of heroin, an undisclosed amount of cocaine, hypodermic needles and other items, the release said.

If convicted of the most serious charge of aggravated drug trafficking, both men face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Both men remained Friday at the Penobscot County Jail.