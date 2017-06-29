On Deck, a sports calendar for June 29, 2017

BASKETBALL

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

FORT FAIRFIELD — 12th annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout, Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. Limited to first 16 high school girls teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six games. Fee is $150, which helps cover the cost of board officials and awards.Teams desiring to stay overnight can contact the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center at 764-3321 or the Budget Traveler 769-0111 for team rates. Other accommodations such as tenting can be worked out as well. Contact Larry Gardner 551-5001 (cell).

THOMASTON — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 17-21, at Thomaston Grammar School, 1-4 p.m. for boys and girls entering kindergarten-grade 6, $100 per player; accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

DEER ISLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 24-28, at Deer Isle-Stonington High School, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

HAMPDEN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, Aug. 14-18, at Skehan Recreation Center, 2:30-5:30 p.m. for boys and girls entering grades 1-6, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at www.hampdenrecreation.com.

BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation, along with Bangor High School girls basketball program and coach Joe Nelson, will hold free girls open gym for pickup basketball for girls in grades 5-12 on Mondays, July 10-24, at Bangor High School gymnasium. No open gym on July 3. For information, visit www.BangorParksandRec.com or call 992-4490.

BIKING

CANOE RACING

OLD TOWN — The 2017 Penobscot River Whitewater Nationals Regatta, June 30-July 2, on the Penobscot River between Old Town and Eddington, Maine. The Penobscot Nation is hosting the event on this historically important and beautiful 9.5-mile section of river. The race course includes three Class II-III rapids, numerous rips and quick water, and the earlier start for this, the second year of the regatta, will increase the likelihood of higher water and faster times. Open canoe, kayak, SUP, wildwater races. Race Chair, Scott Phillips: 852-0680 or scott@waterwaysports.com.

NEWCASTLE — The Sheepscot River Race, for casual canoe paddlers to hard-core kayak racers, will begin at noon Tuesday, July 4. The six-mile canoe and kayak race starts in at the Route 1 Sherman Lake rest area bridge and finishes at the recreational pier in Wiscasset Village. It is a qualifying race for the Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization. This year, race participants and visitors will enjoy live music and a grill tended by community organizations, noon-3 p.m. Registration to participate in the race is open and continues until shortly before the race begins. Fee is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the race. To register visit www.mackro.org. For information, contact Scott Shea at info@seaspraykaying.com or 751-3450.

FITNESS

BANGOR — The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering an Aqua Zumba Class this summer at the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center on Monday and Wednesday evenings, July 10-Aug. 16, from 5-5:50 p.m. The fee is $50 for Bangor residents and $55 for nonresidents. If space, daily fee would be $5. For information or to register, go to www.BangorParksandRec.com or call the office with questions at 992-4490.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

BELGRADE — The University of Maine athletics department will host its inaugural Alfond Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Maine Savings, Friday, Aug. 4, at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. Various activities, a chance to meet coaches and staff, and play one of Maine’s premier golf courses. The morning flight commences with 7:30 a.m. registration followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Afternoon flight registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. To register a team online,visit GoBlackBears.com/golf or email at buffie.mccue@maine.edu or at 581-1130. All proceeds will directly benefit University of Maine athletics.

FALMOUTH — The first Maine Amputee Open Golf Tournament, July 24-25, at Falmouth Country Club, 1 Congressional Drive, for a 36-hole stroke play event. There will be a regular parallel tournament in conjunction with the Amputee Open. Registration must be completed by 9:15 a.m. on July 24. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Entry fee of $210 includes greens fees and half a golf cart for two days, plus Monday’s breakfast buffet and Tuesday’s awards buffet dinner. In addition, the Amputee Association of Maine and Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation are sponsoring a free adaptive golf clinic 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Freeport Country Club, 2 Old County Road, Freeport. Players interested in a practice round at Falmouth Country Club may reach John LeMieux, event organizer and founder of The Amputee Association of Maine: jlemieux@antonlemieux.com. Applications are available online at www.eagagolf.org .

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com .

ROAD RACING

BREWER — The 37th annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race, part of the Sub5 TradeWinds Marketplace Race Series, will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, starting at Brewer Auditorium. Chip timing. Race T-shirts to first 350 registrants. Early registration $12 or $35 for family up to four, due by June 30; race-day registration $15 and $42, 8-10:15 a.m. Race starts on Wilson Street, continues down across the Chamberlain Bridge to Bangor. The course turns right onto Main Street then State Street, right onto Exchange Street and then across the footbridge to the finish line.

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Fourth annual Downeast Lakes 5-Miler Trail Race, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Shaw Street Beach. Registration is being managed by Baxter Outdoors online at baxteroutdoors.com . On-site registration opens 8:30 a.m., racecourse briefing 9:30 a.m. and race begins 10 a.m. Grand Lake Lodge is local sponsor, and after party will be at Pine Tree Store. For information, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 796-2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

SOCCER

ORRINGTON — Summer soccer camp for kids entering grades 1-8, run by the Dutch Soccer Academy and sponsored by the Orrington Recreation Department, Aug. 7-11, at Center Drive School soccer field. Grades 1-4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 5-7 p.m. Sign up at www.dutchsocceracademy.com .

ROCKPORT — Windjammer Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Ryan Hurley will lead a soccer camp for boys and girls entering grades 3-8, 9 a.m.-noon daily, July 17-21, Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive. ‘Jammer Camp is open to players from all communities. Joining Hurley this summer is Don Beckwith, coach of the 2013 and 2014 Boys Class C state soccer champion Maranacook Black Bears, as well as Camden Hills alum and current Thomas College Terrier Jack Gallagher. ‘Jammer Soccer Camp is focused on improving individual soccer skills and team play in a fun and positive environment. Current and former Windjammer players will be on hand to help coach.

TRIATHLON

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.

WIFFLE BALL

ORRINGTON — Orrington Old Home Week Wiffle Ball Tournament put on by Orrington Recreation Department, all day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Center Drive School soccer fields, 17 School St. on Center Drive. Youth League for ages 11-15, $45; Open League for ages 16 and up, $65. Snack shack open all day. Teams check in at 8:30 a.m. For information and to register, visit website orringtonrec.org or call 844-283-2832.