Knicks cut ties with Jackson after 3 years

The New York Knicks parted ways with team president Phil Jackson on Wednesday morning after three disappointing seasons.

“After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction,” Knicks owner James Dolan said in a statement. “Phil Jackson is one of the most celebrated and successful individuals in the history of the NBA. His legacy in the game of basketball is unmatched. We wish him the best and thank him for his service to the Knicks as both a player and an executive.”

Dolan had been weighing Jackson’s future role running the franchise despite the two years and $24 million-plus left on his contract, league sources told The Vertical. Dolan and the 71-year-old Jackson talked about the possibility of a parting on Tuesday with free agency beginning on Saturday, according to the report.

“The New York Knicks will always hold a special place in my heart,” Jackson said in a statement released by the Knicks. “This team and this town launched my NBA career. I will forever be indebted to them. I am grateful to Mr. Dolan for giving me the opportunity to return here.

“I had hoped, of course, to bring another NBA championship to the Garden. As someone who treasures winning, I am deeply disappointed that we weren’t able to do that. New York fans deserve nothing less. I wish them and the Knicks organization all the best — today and always.”

Dolan’s decision was accelerated this week when the franchise decided it would not buy out star forward Carmelo Anthony, sources told ESPN. Jackson previously said multiple times he felt it was best for Anthony and the organization to part ways. Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract and is still owed $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014.

In addition, Jackson was considering trading 7-foot-3 Latvian star center Kristaps Porzingis ahead of last Thursday’s NBA Draft. Porzingis, 21, has not been in contact with anybody within the Knicks’ front office since the end of the season. He skipped exit meetings with Jackson and the team reportedly due to his frustration with the Knicks’ dysfunction.

Jackson was hired three years ago after a historic coaching career that included 11 NBA titles, but he struggled to make progress with the Knicks with a three-year record of 80-166 since he took over the role as president of basketball operation, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.

The Knicks, who lost at least 50 games each year under Jackson, completed a 31-51 season in 2016-17 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Knicks general manager Steve Mills is expected to stay in his current role and lead the team during free agency, but his future is unclear.

“While we are currently evaluating how best to move forward regarding the leadership of the organization, I will not be involved in the operation of the team,” Dolan said. “Steve Mills, the team’s general manager, will run the day-to-day business of the organization over the short term. Tim Leiweke, who brings tremendous expertise and experience in sports franchise management from both Toronto and Los Angeles and is our partner in the Oak View Group, will advise and work with Steve on an interim basis to help develop a go-forward plan.”

Jackson was a Hall of Fame coach with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, delivering titles with superstars Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. Jackson played for the Knicks when they won NBA titles in 1970 and 1973.

Jackson remained confident in his abilities to turn the franchise’s fortunes around as recently as last week in response to critics.

“Well, I think, we know what we’re doing,” Jackson said to MSG Live. “That’s what I can say to them. Although it’s not been apparent in our record the last couple of years, we’ve grown from within.”

Jackson’s departure was welcomed by Knicks fans such as film director Spike Lee, who posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a celebratory pose with a caption that read: ” HALLELUJAH.”