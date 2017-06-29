Holmes leads Bangor West all-stars past Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine — Matt Holmes fired a four-hit shutout, walking two and striking out eight, to help Bangor West post a 3-0 District 3 Little League Baseball all-star victory over Lincoln on Thursday.

Wyatt Stevens singled twice and drove in a run for 1-0 Bangor West, while Landon Clark singled twice.

Isaac Hainer singled twice to lead 1-1 Lincoln, while Matt Ouellette doubled and was the tough luck losing pitcher, striking out six and walking two in 5 2/3 innings, allowing just six hits.

Bangor West 000 120 — 3 6 0

Lincoln 000 000 — 0 4 3

Holmes and Fahey; Ouellette, Ju. Colorado (6) and C. Smith

Brewer-Orrington 14, Hermon 2

At Brewer on Wednesday, Mason Long hit a two-run single and registered nine strikeouts to lead the Brewer-Orrington all-stars past Hermon.

Cameron Legassie belted a solo home run and Michael Desjardins posted a single and an RBI for the winners.

Brady Parker paced Hermon with a double.

Hermon 0 0 2 0 — 2

Brewer-Orr. 1(12)1 x — 14

Lincoln 3, Old Town 2

At Lincoln on Wednesday, Cody Smith’s two-run single in the top of the fifth lifted Lincoln to the victory in a mutual tournament opener.

Smith also earned the pitching win for Lincoln, striking out five without walking a batter in five innings of work. Jackson Sutherland worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to pick up the save.

Jacob Gifford also singled for Lincoln, which finished with just two hits in the game, while Isaac Hainer drove in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Peyton Vose doubled, singled and drove in a run for Old Town and also struck out 10 and walked five without surrendering a hit in four-plus innings of work on the mound.

Preston Vose singled twice and scored a run for Old Town, while Brendan Mahaney and Lucas Moore each smacked two singles.

Lincoln 000 030 — 3 2 0

Old Town 002 000 — 2 10 0

Smith, Sutherland (6) and Ouellette; Vose, Curtis (5), Gifford (5), Mahaney (6) and Thibeault

Machias 6, Bucksport 5

At Bucksport, Drew Abelon drove in two runs with a home run and a double as the Machias all-stars edged Bucksport in their mutual District 3 playoff opener.

Brian Dennison and Lucas Cates each doubled and singled for the winners and Ethan Libby posted two singles and an RBI. Libby was the starting pitcher and worked three scoreless innings, combining with Ethan Foss and Kason Ferguson to register 14 strikeouts.

Brandon Eldon sparked Bucksport with two singles and three RBIs. Kaleb Nightingale doubled, singled and scored two runs. Ayden Maguire provided a single and scored twice.

Bucksport 000 122 — 5

Machias 112 02x — 6

Holyoke, Vinson (5) and Maguire; Libby, Foss (4), Ferguson (5) and Cates

Holbrook 10 Katahdin Valley 0

At Holden, Corey Butler pitched a shutout and helped his own cause with two singles as the Holbrook all-stars beat Katahdin Valley.

Rowan Valley and Kyle Sidaway each homered for the winners and Evan Nadeau rapped a double.

Camden Porter and Dakota Hart singled for Katahdin Valley.

Holbrook 10 Bangor East 9 (7 inn.)

At Holden, Evan Nadeau posted a home run and two singles to help the Holbrook all-stars beat Bangor East.

Dylan Sawyer hit a home run and a single, while Corey Butler and winning pitcher Rowan Valley each doubled and singled for the winners. Jon Pangburn singled twice.

Jason Libby racked up four singles to lead Bangor East and Colton Emerson socked a home run.

District 1, 9-10

Machias 17, Calais 5

At Calais, Mickey Fitzgerald and Mike Taylor each stroked a home run and a double to propel the Machias all-stars to victory.

Ayden Hatt led Calais with a single and three RBIs.

Machias 163 7 — 17 9 0

Calais 310 1 — 5 2 1

Taylor, Hennessey, Cates; Dana, Case, Clark, Moholland

Softball

District 3, 11-12

Hampden 21, Brewer-Holbrook-Orrington 12

At Hampden, Dani Masterson and Kallie Small each rapped a double and a single to spearhead the Hampden all-stars to victory.

Maddie Ivers earned the win in the circle.

Lilly Higgins, Kaylee Dore and Laura Stewart each poked a run-scoring single for the Brewer-Holbrook-Orrington contingent.