Clippers agree to trade PG Paul to Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers reached an agreement on a blockbuster trade to send All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Paul, 32, agreed to opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, clearing the way for the Clippers to execute a sign-and-trade deal with the Rockets and bring back assets for the star player, league sources told The Vertical.

ESPN reported Paul’s relationship with management and head coach Doc Rivers, who also serves as president and personnel boss, led to the split.

Paul later thanked the Clippers’ organization and the team’s fans on his Twitter.

“Unbelievable amount of emotions right now — I don’t even know what to say,” Paul wrote. “Lots of love and tears. I’m so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game, this is the part that no one can prepare you for.”

The Rockets will send forward Sam Dekker and guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, plus a top-three protected 2018 first-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for Paul, sources told ESPN.

Paul had until Wednesday to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers risked losing Paul for nothing in free agency.

Paul could have signed a new deal with the Clippers that started at $34 million a year had he opted out of his contract. He will now be eligible to sign a five-year, $205 million maximum extension with the Rockets since he is being acquired in a trade.

According to ESPN’s Michael Eaves, Paul and Rivers developed an untenable relationship over time, and that was the motivating factor in Paul’s decision to move on.

“… Paul, and other players, felt Doc treated (backup point guard) Austin Rivers (Doc Rivers’ son) more favorably than other players. He would yell at guys for certain things during games and practices, but not get on Austin in the same manner for similar transgressions,” Eaves posted to his personal Facebook page.

“But what really solidified Paul’s dissatisfaction with Doc was a proposed trade involving Carmelo Anthony last season. New York offered Carmelo and Sasha Vujacic to the Clippers in exchange for Jamal Crawford, Paul Pierce and Austin Rivers, a deal to which Rivers ultimately said no. That event led Paul to feel that keeping his son on the roster was more important to Doc than improving the team. So, ultimately, Paul lost both trust and faith in Doc. As one league executive put it, ‘Chris despises Doc.’”

But that wasn’t the only factor.

Paul wanted to play alongside Rockets All-Star guard James Harden, according to The Vertical. Paul and Harden reportedly discussed the possibility of a partnership at length and believe they can find a way to thrive together.

Paul, who was acquired by the Clippers in a 2011 trade with New Orleans, is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA player and a nine-time All-Defensive team member. He played six seasons with Los Angeles after six seasons in New Orleans.

For his career, Paul owns averages of 18.7 points, 9.9 assists and 2.3 steals in 834 NBA games.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade tweeted congratulations to Paul, their Team USA Olympic teammate.

“My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y’all got a great one coming to your city. #Brotherhood,” James wrote on Twitter.

Wade tweeted: “When friends of mine are happy then I’m equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood.”

Dekker, the 18th pick in the 2015 draft, missed all but three games as a rookie because of back surgery. Dekker, 23, appeared in 77 games this past season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Beverley, 28, received NBA defensive first team honors last week, and averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Williams, the 2014-15 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was traded to the Rockets from the Los Angeles Lakers in February. Williams, 30, averaged 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23 games for Houston after the trade.