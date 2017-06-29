Burns outduels Durrell for ‘95’ feature victory

HERMON, Maine — Dennis Burns of Carmel and Dustin Durrell of Newburgh raced side by side and nose to tail for all 20 laps of the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro feature at Speedway 95 on Wednesday night and it was Burns who took the win by inches at the finish line.

Durrell led lap one, with Burns taking the lead on lap two. When the yellow fell on lap 5, Durrell took the lead on the restart and held it through another caution on lap 14. On that restart, Durrell again grabbed the lead, but Burns hunted him down, dove to the inside on the final lap and edged Durrell.

“If I had to lose one, that was the way to lose one. He raced me hard, but we never touched all night,” Durrell said after the race.

Keith Drost of Stetson finished third, followed by Danielle Beale of Hampden, who came from a No. 14 starting position, and Hermon’s Andrew Crosby finished fifth in the 17-car field.

OTHER ‘95’ RESULTS

KENNY-U-PULL ROADRUNNERS: 1. Jim Goodman, Hampden; 2. Alvin McNevin, Holden; 3. Chris Horliecia, Winterport; 4. Jason Hyde, Glenburn; 5. James Goodman, Hampden; STARS OF TOMORROW: 1. Joshua Merrill, Corinth; 2. Jordan Kimball, Holden; 3. Damon Kimball, Holden; 4. Jacob Wood, Greenbush; ROADRUNNER STUNT RACE: 1. Edgar Spaulding, Belfast and Adam Gardner, Bangor; 2. Barrett Ridley, Old Town and Julie Cookson, Old Town; 3. Jim Goodman, Hampden, and James Goodman, Hampden