Friday, June 30, 2017: The Senate’s reverse Robin Hood, protect ranked-choice voting, Sen. Collins stay firm on health bill opposition

The Senate’s reverse Robin Hood

The Senate health care bill was released last week, and on Monday, the Congressional Budget Office score came out. We can now see what this Congress is really all about: reverse Robin Hood.

In order to give huge tax breaks to the wealthiest of Americans (rolling back the taxes that were designed to pay for the Affordable Care Act), they will decimate Medicaid and risk 15 million people losing their health care just in the next year. So, the poor, the disabled and the most vulnerable among us will suffer so that the rich can get richer.

Is this the America we want? If it isn’t, I urge everyone to call Sen. Susan Collins and insist that she maintain her intention to vote against the Senate health care bill (and call Sen. Angus King and thank him for standing firm with his “no” vote).

Then the next step will be to get the two sides to sit down and work on true health care reform that provides coverage for everyone and works to bring down costs.

Jenni Casale

Surry

Protect ranked-choice voting

I am writing in support of ranked-choice voting, which was passed by Mainers last November in the second largest “yes” vote on a referendum in our state’s history.

I viewed ranked-choice voting as a major improvement over our current system of voting. It would give voters more choice, could make candidates more civil and could make elections more consensus based. It’s use would be timely for 2018, which will be another year with crowded fields for governor, for U.S. Senate and for U.S. House, among other elections.

Think about it. Do you want to deal with another election where similar candidates might split the vote? Do you want to worry about an election where you might have to decide between the candidate you like best and the one that has the best chance of winning?

If you are tired of the status quo, and this type of politics, then call your representatives. Right now, opponents in the Legislature are attempting to fully repeal ranked-choice voting. We cannot let this happen. Tell them you support ranked-choice voting and that they should do everything in their power to implement all parts of the law in time for the 2018 election.

Bobby Mills

Biddeford

Collins stay firm on health bill opposition

I was so relieved to hear about Sen. Susan Collins’ decision to vote no on the motion to proceed on the Senate health care bill. I slept through the night last night for the first time in months.

I sincerely hope this means she has concluded that the entire approach contained in this bill is flawed beyond measure and that it will be devastating to the entire health care system and the people of both Maine and the country.

No amount of modification can fix the approach of this bill. Collins should not think for a moment that some minor fix can make this bill acceptable. No slight increase in the Medicaid escalator or lessening of Planned Parenthood restrictions will fix the bill.

She should not let her opposition be lessened by some sweetener offered to gain her vote at the expense of the people of Maine.

If she is serious about wanting to fix the problems of Obamacare, there are many Democrats, independents and some Republicans ready and willing to have these discussions with her. It is the GOP leadership that has refused discussions and hearings on these issues. If she is serious about wanting to do the right thing to provide greater access to affordable health care, reject any approach that values tax cuts for the wealthy over the health and welfare of those with less resources.

Susie Crimmins

Portland