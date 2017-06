The Westbrook Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madison Brown is described as 5-foot-2, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen on Brown Street in Westbrook on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information as to Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-0644, ext. 0.

