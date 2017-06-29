Trump lashes out at ‘Morning Joe’ hosts on Twitter

President Donald Trump lashed out at the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in two vicious tweets Thursday morning, calling Mika Brzezinski “I.Q. Crazy” and claiming she had a facelift late last year.

Trump also called Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe” and accused the hosts of coming to Mar-a-Lago – his private club in Palm Beach, Florida – three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve “and insisted on joining me.” He claimed that Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a facelift” at the time and that: “I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski and Scarborough were spotted at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, according to pool reports at the time, prompting Scarborough to fire off numerous tweets defending his presence there. At the time, Scarborough said that he and Brzezinski were at the party to set up an interview with the president-elect.

Brzezinski responded on Twitter Thursday morning with a photo of the back of a Cheerios cereal box that reads: “Made for Little Hands.” Brzezinski did not explain what she meant by the photo. Mark Kornblau, the NBCUniversal News Group’s senior vice president for communications, tweeted: “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the president of the United States.’ “

An MSNBC spokesman said in a statement: “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Decades ago, Graydon Carter described Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian” in Spy magazine. Carter, now the editor of Vanity Fair, says that since then, Trump has regularly mailed him tear sheets from magazines with his hands circled in gold Sharpie to highlight the length of his fingers.

On the campaign trail, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, brought up the size of Trump’s hands when he said at a campaign event: “Have you seen his hands? And you know what they say about men with small hands – you can’t trust them.” At the next debate, Trump defended the size of his hands and said: “Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands – if they are small, something else must be small. I guarantee you, there is no problem. I guarantee you.”

Trump and the “Morning Joe” hosts have had a roller coaster relationship. In the early days of his campaign, Brzezinski and Scarborough would regularly allow the candidate to call into their show and speak at length. Following Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary in February 2016, he called into the show to say: “You guys have been supporters, and I really appreciate it. And not necessarily supporters, but at least believers. You said there’s some potential there.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough have also both been critical of Trump – and the president has claimed that he no longer watches the show, which is popular among lawmakers and is usually playing in the gyms where members of Congress work out in the mornings. Guests on Thursday morning included Sens. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

Two Republican lawmakers who have long been critical of the president quickly responded on Twitter.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, wrote: “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, tweeted: “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Farhi and Phillip contributed to this article.