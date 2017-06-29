Wiscasset home destroyed by fire held lots of ammo, chief says

WISCASSET, Maine — Fire destroyed a home at 313 Bradford Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Colby owns the home, according to Wiscasset Fire Chief T.J. Merry and Wiscasset Police Chief Jeffrey Lange. The chiefs believe it is his primary residence, and said they would contact the Red Cross to provide assistance if necessary.

No one is believed to have been home when the fire started. There was a large explosion before the fire was reported, according to Lange.

When firefighters arrived, the roof was already about to collapse, according to Merry.

There was a large quantity of ammunition in the house, according to Lange.

Bradford Road was closed in the area of the fire, which was at the end of a long gravel driveway.

The Wiscasset Fire Department worked at the scene with assistance from the Alna, Dresden, Westport Island, and Woolwich departments. The Newcastle Fire Department covered Wiscasset’s station and responded to a car accident during the fire.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.