Georgetown crash leaves Bath man in critical condition

A Bath man remained in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Thursday afternoon after the Jeep he was driving rolled over on Five Islands Road in Georgetown.

James Moran, 50, was driving a 2001 Jeep Wrangler near 83 Five Islands Road when the vehicle overturned, according to Brett Strout, chief deputy of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

“When the deputy arrived, there were about 20 people holding the Jeep up from rolling over,” Strout said.

Michael Tibbetts, 60, of Georgetown, who was riding in the passenger seat, was taken by Bath rescue workers to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. His condition was not immediately available on Thursday.

Richard Heffron III, 38, of Bath, who was riding in the back seat, was taken by Bath ambulance to Maine Medical Center and later discharged, Strout said.

None of the three were wearing seat belts, he said.

The crash is still being reconstructed and is under investigation by Sagadahoc County Deputy Chad Carleton, but Strout said there is no indication that alcohol or excessive speed were factors.

Carleton is investigating reports that a white box truck crossed the centerline, prompting Moran to take evasive action, Strout said.