Loudon host for New England Short Track Showdown

Legendary motorsports broadcaster Ken Squier once described race car drivers as “ordinary men doing extraordinary things.” That is expected to be the dynamic Friday and Saturday at the inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is an event designed to bring the grassroots racers of the region onto the stage of NHMS. The men and women who race at tracks through New England, and a few that are expected to travel in from points afar, will be in the spotlight for this race.

Instead of watching drivers who may own their own private jets and motor coaches, fans will be able to cheer on racers who have the passion to take their free time and do something extraordinary with it by building and maintaining racecars in modest garages (or sometimes even outside under a tarp stretched between backyard trees) and then pack up and head to the track to push their own limits behind the wheel of a race car on the weekends.

The drivers will do so while trying to tame one of the trickiest oval tracks in all of American racing. Entries are expected from every New England state.

The New England Short Track Showdown is made up of four races that will feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short-track racing. Tour-type Modifieds will run with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks and Super Late Models will run with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks will run with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks will run with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

Friday will include an all day practice for the four racing divisions in a rotating format. On Saturday, there will be a single round of practice for the divisions followed by pre-race ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.

Heat racing starts at 1 p.m. and will be run, along with consolation races, until the feature action begins at approximately 3 p.m.

Grandstand admission for Saturday is $20 for adults, $12 for children. Military members and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $18 and a special family package for two adults and two children is available for $50.

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.