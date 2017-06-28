Former UMaine star to play professional basketball in Hungary

Sigi Koizar (right) of the University of Maine, pictured during a game in February 2017, recently signed a contract to play professional basketball in Hungary. BDN File
BDN File
Sigi Koizar (right) of the University of Maine, pictured during a game in February 2017, recently signed a contract to play professional basketball in Hungary. BDN File
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 28, 2017, at 2:45 p.m.

Sigi Koizar is heading back to her native Europe to play professional basketball.

According to Regenracom Sports, the former University of Maine guard and native of Austria has signed to play professional basketball in Hungary with ZTE Noi Kosarlabda Klub.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Koziar capped off a stellar career in Orono by averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, helping lead UMaine to the America East Conference championship game where it lost to Albany.

Koziar first came to the United States as an exchange student at Stearns High School in Millinocket, where she averaged 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds. 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals over the 2011-2012 season in leading the Minutemen to a regional championship game appearance.

She was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball First Team.

That led UMaine to recruit Koziar, who has played for the Austrian national team.

In spite of being the lone returnee on a young UMaine team last winter and being slowed by a thigh injury, Koziar was able to lead the Bears back to the America East championship game for the second year in a row.

In addition to professional basketball, Koziar was also UMaine’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

During her time at UMaine, Koziar earned America East first-team accolades three times, and was also an academic All-American as a junior and a senior. She twice was presented with the “M” Club Dean Smith Award, which is given annually to the top female and male student-athletes at UMaine.

The ZTE club posted a 9-11 regular-season record last season.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system