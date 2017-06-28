Former UMaine star to play professional basketball in Hungary

Sigi Koizar is heading back to her native Europe to play professional basketball.

According to Regenracom Sports, the former University of Maine guard and native of Austria has signed to play professional basketball in Hungary with ZTE Noi Kosarlabda Klub.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Koziar capped off a stellar career in Orono by averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season, helping lead UMaine to the America East Conference championship game where it lost to Albany.

Koziar first came to the United States as an exchange student at Stearns High School in Millinocket, where she averaged 23.8 points, 10.8 rebounds. 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals over the 2011-2012 season in leading the Minutemen to a regional championship game appearance.

She was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball First Team.

That led UMaine to recruit Koziar, who has played for the Austrian national team.

In spite of being the lone returnee on a young UMaine team last winter and being slowed by a thigh injury, Koziar was able to lead the Bears back to the America East championship game for the second year in a row.

In addition to professional basketball, Koziar was also UMaine’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

During her time at UMaine, Koziar earned America East first-team accolades three times, and was also an academic All-American as a junior and a senior. She twice was presented with the “M” Club Dean Smith Award, which is given annually to the top female and male student-athletes at UMaine.

The ZTE club posted a 9-11 regular-season record last season.