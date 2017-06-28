Thursday, June 29, 2017: Take action against bullying, Otto Warmbier’s life, Trumpcare hurts seniors

Take action against bullying

On Saturday, two news items soured my day: a story in the BDN about a 15-year-old girl in Pennsylvania who committed suicide because of bullying, and a WCSH television story about a retreat for young girls who are bullied because of disfigurement from burns. These are not unique stories. Indeed, they are far too common. The question is, what are we doing about it?

Every school should be required to form a standing committee of students that includes a counselor and a faculty member, and empower the committee to levy punishment on bullies and specify that such punishment must include submitting an essay that includes an admission of the incident, an apology to the victim, and a discussion about bullying generally. When the essay has earned the committee’s approval, the bully must read the essay to the entire student body in a public assembly. Finally, bullies will be required to meet before the committee every two weeks for three months to discuss their improving behavior.

In a word, teach bullies that choices have consequences. It’s a lesson that will serve them well every day of the rest of their lives.

Some school bullies will grow into adult bullies, and then our tax dollars will need to be spent policing them, imprisoning them and caring for their victims. In a word, our failure to do anything now — our tendency to look the other way and our willingness to treat bullies leniently — will cost everyone of us sooner or later.

Francis Sinclaire

Belfast

Otto Warmbier’s life

Susan Svrluga wrote one of the most meaningful obituaries I’ve ever read in the June 23 edition of the BDN. I must admit, I’d wondered why Otto Warmbier would do something so foolish as to try to steal a poster in North Korea of all places. But Svrluga’s account of Warmbier’s life was so attuned to who he was as a person that I could only respond to myself, “Of course, he would do that.” What a blessing Warmbier was to so many. His was truly a life to celebrate.

Barbara Conroy

Portland

Trumpcare hurts seniors

The Medicare Savings Programs were created for low-income seniors whose incomes are just high enough to make them ineligible for Medicaid. The programs assist in paying prescription drug premiums and co-pays and Medicare premiums, deductibles and co-pays. These are vital to a number of seniors in our state.

While considered a benefit for Medicare recipients, these costs are paid for by the states through their state Medicaid programs, MaineCare in Maine, and they are likely to be a casualty of Trumpcare’s decimation of Medicaid.

The proposed plan needs to be thoroughly scrutinized to see its impact on this little known but essential lifesaver for seniors. This, along with the loss of Medicaid for long-term nursing home care, might be yet another way for the president to break his pledge to seniors not to cut their Medicare because the benefit comes from the Medicaid, not Medicare, purse.

Ellen Stevenson

Stonington

Bucksport should get on to serious issues

After reading and listening to all the bickering about the two gates on the riverfront walkway, it seems to me that the town of Bucksport has more to worry about than the hotel. I really don’t see how it will benefit the town in any way to exercise eminent domain.

There is no problem here that a little detour wouldn’t care of it. All a walker would have to do when he gets to that gate is walk up a well-paved walkway, walk the length of the hotel, walk back down to the other side and continue on. Problem solved.

Now, let’s get to a much more serious matter where there is much more at stake: the removing of the former Verso paper mill. It is a eyesore, and there seems still a long way to go before the job is completed and ready for some buyers and for the town to make money. Nothing will ever go in there unless it is completely clear.

So let’s get on with something serious and stop bickering about something so small as two gates on the waterfront walkway.

Eugene Bowden

Bucksport