Missing your boa constrictor? Biddeford found it

The Southern Maine Animal Control Group announced Tuesday on Facebook that one of its officers had recovered a roughly 6-foot red tail boa constrictor roaming on High Street in Biddeford.

Now they’re waiting to hear from anyone who might be missing the serpent, which is being kept at the Animal Welfare Society located in West Kennebunk. AWS already has a pair of snakes in foster care awaiting adoption as well, for anyone looking to add to their family.

“Nagini is a docile gal, while Severus Snake is very mild-mannered. Both are Ball Pythons,” the agency said on its website.