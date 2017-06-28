Missing your boa constrictor? Biddeford found it

Animal control recovered this 6-foot boa constrictor from High Street in Biddeford and is now looking for the owner.
Southern Maine Animal Control Group
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted June 28, 2017, at 8:25 a.m.
Last modified June 28, 2017, at 9:26 a.m.

The Southern Maine Animal Control Group announced Tuesday on Facebook that one of its officers had recovered a roughly 6-foot red tail boa constrictor roaming on High Street in Biddeford.

[Maine city transfixed by ‘Wessie,’ a 10-foot python reportedly on the loose]

Now they’re waiting to hear from anyone who might be missing the serpent, which is being kept at the Animal Welfare Society located in West Kennebunk. AWS already has a pair of snakes in foster care awaiting adoption as well, for anyone looking to add to their family.

[Orrington python Mr. Smithers dies a week after being found at nearby greenhouse]

Nagini is a docile gal, while Severus Snake is very mild-mannered. Both are Ball Pythons,” the agency said on its website.

 

