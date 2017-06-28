Inmate linked to deaths or disappearance of 6 people dies in state custody

WARREN, Maine — A 79-year-old inmate at the Maine State Prison who was serving a life sentence for a murder in Maine and who is believed to have killed his family in Illinois has died.

Albert P. Cochran died Tuesday morning at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

Cochran, whose cause of death is being reviewed by Maine State Police and medical examiner, had served 18 years of a life sentence.

Cochran was convicted in 1999 of the murder of Janet Baxter on Nov. 23, 1976. At the time, Cochran had been living in Fairfield Center and was on parole from Illinois, after serving 11 years in prison for murdering his wife in 1964. He also had been charged at the same time with stabbing their three small children to death, but those charges were dropped on a technicality, according to prior reports in the Bangor Daily News.

Cochran also was linked to the December 1976 disappearance of Pauline Rourke, who at the time was living with Cochran in mobile home in Fairfield and was overheard by her daughter arguing with Cochran the night before she disappeared. Rourke had been scheduled to be interviewed by state police as a possible witness against Cochran in the Baxter murder investigation.

DOC Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick, while he could not disclose details, said Wednesday morning that Cochran’s death, because of his old age, “was not an unexpected death.”