Hinsdale man dies in water-related incident

GUILFORD, Vermont — A 28-year-old Hinsdale man has been identified as the victim of a water-related death in Guilford, Vt.

Nickolas R. Matte died Monday night on Broad Brook Road, according to Vermont State Police. Police responded to the area shortly after 9 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding Matte’s death are under investigation, police said. They did not release any further information about how Matte died.

The Guilford Fire Department and the Brattleboro Dive Team assisted at the scene.

The body is being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.