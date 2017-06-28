Game wardens locate 84-year-old woman who had been missing 5 hours

Helen Smith and Maine Game Warden Dave Chabot, shortly after Chabot and his police dog located Smith Tuesday evening in Alna.
Maine Warden Service
Helen Smith and Maine Game Warden Dave Chabot, shortly after Chabot and his police dog located Smith Tuesday evening in Alna.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted June 28, 2017, at 11:17 a.m.
Last modified June 28, 2017, at 12:46 p.m.

Search dogs from the Maine Warden Service on Tuesday located an 84-year-old Alna woman who had been missing for about five hours and was overdue to take insulin for diabetes.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies called the Maine Warden Service at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, asking for help finding Helen Smith, who reportedly has dementia and was last seen at her Rabbit Path Road home at about 1 p.m., according to a release Wednesday from the Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Despite thunderstorms and heavy rain moving through the area, officials believed Smith was wearing a T-shirt and capri pants.

Several members of the Maine Warden Service search dog unit were training at the time of the call, and within an hour, four teams arrived at the scene to help with the search.

Within 30 minutes, warden Dave Chabot and his search dog, Ruby, located Smith in the woods less than a half-mile from her home, MacDonald said.

Smith was cold and wet, but otherwise in good health. She was escorted out of the woods and taken by a Maine Warden Service all-terrain vehicle to her home, where she was evaluated by medical personnel.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs