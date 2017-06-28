Game wardens locate 84-year-old woman who had been missing 5 hours

Search dogs from the Maine Warden Service on Tuesday located an 84-year-old Alna woman who had been missing for about five hours and was overdue to take insulin for diabetes.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies called the Maine Warden Service at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, asking for help finding Helen Smith, who reportedly has dementia and was last seen at her Rabbit Path Road home at about 1 p.m., according to a release Wednesday from the Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Despite thunderstorms and heavy rain moving through the area, officials believed Smith was wearing a T-shirt and capri pants.

Several members of the Maine Warden Service search dog unit were training at the time of the call, and within an hour, four teams arrived at the scene to help with the search.

Within 30 minutes, warden Dave Chabot and his search dog, Ruby, located Smith in the woods less than a half-mile from her home, MacDonald said.

Smith was cold and wet, but otherwise in good health. She was escorted out of the woods and taken by a Maine Warden Service all-terrain vehicle to her home, where she was evaluated by medical personnel.